Immediate Report Update by Shikun & Binui

Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN.TA) has announced yesterday that further to the immediate report published by the Company on February 20, 2018, the Company wishes to provide an update that representatives of the Company's foreign indirect subsidiary have reached an understanding with the Israeli Police on the deposit of NIS 250 Million of the foreign subsidiary's funds into a Forfeiture Fund (a motion for the settlement of the deposit terms, will be filed with agreement, to the competent court in the coming days). The deposit will be made subject to the provisions of the law, while preserving all rights and without admitting any claim.

The Company also wishes to update, further to the earlier published immediate report, that the detention of three current and former employees of the foreign indirect subsidiary company, mentioned in the report, was extended until February 25, 2018.

The Shikun & Binui Group is a global construction and infrastructure company that operates in Israel and internationally in seven segments: 1) infrastructure and construction contracting outside of Israel; 2) infrastructure and construction contracting within Israel; 3) real estate development within Israel; 4) real estate development outside of Israel; 5) renewable energy;and 6) concessions. The Group's activities focus on large, highly complex projects carried out for entities in private and public sectors with a focus on sustainability.

