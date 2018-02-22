Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: Fortuna Updates Reserves and Resources

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSX:FVI) is pleased to report updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates as of December 31, 2017 for the Caylloma Mine located in Peru, the San Jose Mine located in Mexico and the Lindero Project in Argentina.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented: "Our infill drill programs at San Jose and Caylloma mines were successful at replenishing reserves mined in 2017." Mr. Ganoza continued, "In addition, the exploration programs over the last year at Caylloma have yielded a 92 percent increase in tonnes of Inferred Resources. This success underpins the potential for this mine to continue presenting opportunities to extend its life."

Highlights of Reserve and Resource Update

Combined Proven and Probable Reserves for the Caylloma and San Jose mines are reported at 6.6 Mt containing 44.8 Moz silver and 273 koz gold, representing year-over-year decreases of 2 percent and 7 percent in contained silver and gold ounces

Combined Inferred Resources for the Caylloma and San Jose mines are reported at 8.3 Mt containing an estimated 39.6 Moz silver and 193 koz gold, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 6 percent in contained silver ounces and a 17 percent decrease in contained gold ounces

Lindero Proven and Probable Reserves are reported at 88.3 Mt containing 1.7 Moz of gold, representing a year-over-year increase of 4 percent in contained gold ounces

Lindero Inferred Resources are reported at 5.7 Mt containing 0.07 Moz of gold, representing a year-over-year decrease of 89 percent in contained gold ounces. The optimization of the ultimate pit shell to schedule only material defined as Mineral Reserves has significantly impacted the reported Mineral Resources due to the exclusion of material at the periphery of the pit.

Mineral Reserves - Proven and Probable Contained

Metal Property Classification Tonnes

(000) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Ag

(Moz) Au

(koz) Mines Caylloma,

Peru Proven 116 92 0.29 1.97 3.05 0.3 1 Probable 1,487 91 0.23 2.27 3.62 4.4 11 Proven + Probable 1,603 91 0.23 2.25 3.58 4.7 12 San Jose,

Mexico Proven 24 151 1.22 N/A N/A 0.1 1 Probable 5,013 248 1.61 N/A N/A 39.9 260 Proven + Probable 5,037 247 1.61 N/A N/A 40.1 261 Total Proven + Probable 6,640 210 1.28 N/A N/A 44.8 273 Projects Lindero,

Argentina Proven 26,009 N/A 0.74 N/A N/A 0.0 618 Probable 62,263 N/A 0.57 N/A N/A 0.0 1,131 Proven + Probable 88,272 N/A 0.62 N/A N/A 0.0 1,749 Total Proven + Probable 44.8 2,022

Mineral Resources - Measured and Indicated Contained

Metal Property Classification Tonnes

(000) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Ag

(Moz) Au

(koz) Mines Caylloma,

Peru Measured 510 78 0.32 1.19 2.29 1.3 5 Indicated 1,386 90 0.32 1.36 2.23 4.0 14 Measured + Indicated 1,896 87 0.32 1.32 2.24 5.3 20 San Jose,

Mexico Measured 34 71 0.55 N/A N/A 0.1 1 Indicated 287 63 0.47 N/A N/A 0.6 4 Measured + Indicated 321 64 0.48 N/A N/A 0.7 5 Total Measured + Indicated 2,217 84 0.34 N/A N/A 6.0 25 Projects Lindero,

Argentina Measured 610 N/A 0.24 N/A N/A 0.0 5 Indicated 11,897 N/A 0.24 N/A N/A 0.0 92 Measured + Indicated 12,507 N/A 0.24 N/A N/A 0.0 97 Total Measured + Indicated 6.0 121

Mineral Resources - Inferred Contained

Metal Property Classification Tonnes

(000) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Ag

(Moz) Au

(koz) Mines Caylloma,

Peru Inferred 5,751 105 0.35 2.82 4.07 19.5 66 San Jose,

Mexico Inferred 2,596 241 1.53 N/A N/A 20.1 128 Total Inferred 8,347 148 0.72 N/A N/A 39.6 193 Projects Lindero,

Argentina Inferred 5,700 N/A 0.36 N/A N/A 0.0 65 Total Inferred 39.6 258

Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are as defined by CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Mineral Resources are exclusive of Mineral Reserves Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability There are no known legal, political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves are estimated as of June 30, 2017 for San Jose and as of September 30, 2017 for Caylloma and reported as of December 31, 2017 taking into account production-related depletion for the period through December 31, 2017. Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves for Lindero are reported as of September 9, 2017 Mineral Reserves for San Jose are estimated using a break-even cut-off grade of 117 g/t Ag Eq based on assumed metal prices of US$19/oz Ag and US$1,250/oz Au; estimated metallurgical recovery rates of 92% for Ag and 91% for Au and actual operating costs. Mineral Resources are estimated at a 100 g/t Ag Eq cut-off grade with Ag Eq in g/t = Ag (g/t) + Au (g/t) * ((US$1,250/US$19) * (91/92)). Proven + Probable Reserves include 2.74 Mt containing 25.6 Moz of silver and 153 koz of gold reported at a 120 g/t Ag Eq cut-off grade and Inferred Resources totaling 1.36 Mt containing 11.3 Moz of silver and 62 koz of gold reported at a 100 g/t Ag Eq cut-off grade located in the Taviche Oeste concession and subject to a 2.5% royalty Mineral Reserves for Caylloma are estimated using break-even cut-off grades based on estimated NSR values using assumed metal prices of US$19/oz Ag, US$1,250/oz Au, US$2,200/t Pb and US$2,500/t Zn; metallurgical recovery rates of 84% for Ag, 17% for Au, 93% for Pb and 90% for Zn with the exception of high zinc oxide areas that use metallurgical recovery rates of 57% for Ag, 17% for Au, 57% for Pb and 35% for Zn; and actual operating costs. Caylloma Mineral Resources are reported based on estimated NSR values using the same metal prices and metallurgical recovery rates as detailed for Mineral Reserves; and an NSR cut-off grade of US$50/t for veins classified as wide (Animas, Animas NE, Nancy, San Cristobal) and US$135/t for veins classified as narrow (all other veins) Mineral Reserves for Lindero are reported based on open pit mining within designed pit shells based on variable gold cut-off grades and gold recoveries by metallurgical type. Met type 1 cut-off 0.27 g/t Au, recovery 75.4%; Met type 2 cut-off 0.26 g/t Au, recovery 78.2%; Met type 3 cut-off 0.26 g/t Au, recovery 78.5%; and Met type 4 cut-off 0.30 g/t Au, recovery 68.5%. The cut-off grades and pit designs are considered appropriate for long term gold prices of US$1,250/oz. Lindero Mineral Resources are reported within the same conceptual pit shell above a 0.2 g/t Au cut-off grade using a long-term gold price of US$1,250/oz, mining costs at US$1.67 per tonne of material, with total processing and process G&A costs of US$7.84 per tonne of ore and an average process recovery of 75%. The refinery costs net of pay factor were estimated to be US$6.90 per ounce gold. Slope angles are based on 3 sectors (39°, 42°, and 47°) consistent with geotechnical consultant recommendations Eric Chapman, P.Geo. (APEGBC #36328) is the Qualified Person for resources and Edwin Gutierrez (SME Registered Member #4119110RM) is the Qualified Person for reserves, both being employees of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Totals may not add due to rounding procedures N/A = Not Applicable

San Jose Mine, Mexico

As of December 31, 2017, the San Jose Mine has Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 5.0 Mt containing 40.1 Moz of silver and 261 koz of gold, in addition to Inferred Resources of 2.6 Mt containing a further 20.1 Moz of silver and 128 koz of gold.

Year-over-year, Mineral Reserves remained unchanged in terms of tonnes and contained silver, while contained gold decreased by 6 percent after net changes resulting from production-related depletion and the upgrading and conversion of Inferred Resources to Mineral Reserves due to a successful infill drill program focused primarily on the Stockwork zones adding 0.7 Mt of new reserves averaging 286 g/t Ag and 1.44 g/t Au. Silver grade decreased 1 percent to 247 g/t and gold grade decreased 6 percent to 1.61 g/t.

Measured and Indicated Resources exclusive of Mineral Reserves decreased year-over-year from 0.8 Mt to 0.3 Mt due to a decrease in operating costs and better commercial terms resulting in the breakeven cut-off grade for reserves decreasing from 127 g/t to 117 g/t Ag Eq.

Year-over-year, Inferred Resources decreased 20 percent and 23 percent in contained silver and gold ounces, respectively. Silver grade decreased 4 percent and gold grade decreased 8 percent. The net variation is due to reductions resulting from the upgrading of Inferred Resources by infill drilling in the Trinidad North and Stockwork zones.

Brownfields exploration program budget for 2018 at the San Jose Mine is US$8.4 million, which includes 45,500 meters of diamond drilling and 340 meters of underground development for drilling access and platforms. Exploration drilling will focus on the Trinidad Central and Trinidad North zones and on the sub-parallel Victoria vein.

An infill drilling program of 6,485 meters for the upgrading of Inferred Resources into Measured or Indicated Resources is underway at the San Jose Mine. The budget of the infill drill program for 2018 is US$0.84 million.

Caylloma Mine, Peru

As of December 31, 2017, the Caylloma Mine has Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 1.6 Mt containing 4.7 Moz of silver and 12 koz of gold, in addition to Inferred Resources of 5.8 Mt containing 19.5 Moz of silver and 66 koz of gold.

Year-over-year, Mineral Reserve tonnes remained unchanged while silver grade decreased 16 percent to 91 g/t, lead grade decreased 6 percent to 2.25%, and zinc grade increased 10 percent to 3.58%. Changes are primarily due to mining related depletion and the upgrading and conversion of Inferred Resources to Mineral Reserves due to a successful infill drill program focused on the Animas NE vein.

Measured and Indicated Resources, exclusive of Mineral Reserves, decreased by 6 percent year-over-year to 1.9 Mt.

Inferred Resources increased by 2.7 Mt or 92 percent year-over-year. Silver grade decreased by 17 percent, whereas lead and zinc grades increased 69 percent and 37 percent, respectively. The increase in Inferred Resources is primarily due to a successful Brownfields exploration drill program of the Animas NE vein that discovered 2.5 Mt of new resources averaging 81 g/t Ag, 3.82% Pb, and 5.42% Zn.

Brownfields exploration program budget for 2018 at the Caylloma Mine is US$2.2 million, which includes 10,250 meters of diamond drilling. Drilling will focus on a previously unexplored area between ore shoots on the Animas NE vein that were discovered in 2017 (see Fortuna news release dated October 11, 2017 (https://www.fortunasilver.com/site/assets/files/4106/adnet_fortuna_provides_brownfields_and_greenfields_exp.pdf)).

An infill drilling program of 6,150 meters for the upgrading of Inferred Resources into Measured or Indicated Resources is being presently conducted at the Caylloma Mine. The budget of the infill drill program for 2018 is US$0.71 million.

Lindero Project, Argentina

The Lindero Project has Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 88.3 Mt containing 1.7 Moz of gold, in addition to Inferred Resources of 5.7 Mt containing 0.07 Moz of gold (see Fortuna news release dated September 21, 2017 (https://www.fortunasilver.com/site/assets/files/4100/2017-09-21_nr.pdf)).

Year-over-year, Mineral Reserve tonnes increased 7 percent while gold grade decreased 2 percent to 0.62 g/t. Changes are primarily due to increases in the expected metallurgical recoveries based on updated testwork conducted in 2017, adjustments in projected processing and refining costs, and the conversion of Inferred Resources to Mineral Reserves due to the metallurgical infill drill program conducted in late 2016.

Measured and Indicated Resources exclusive of Mineral Reserves decreased year-over-year from 34.8 Mt to 12.5 Mt due to the application of updated metallurgical recoveries and the optimization of the ultimate pit shell.

Year-over-year, Inferred Resources decreased 88 percent in tonnes and 89 percent in contained gold ounces. The net variation is primarily due to the optimization of the ultimate pit shell to schedule only material defined as Mineral Reserves, resulting in the exclusion of 34.2 Mt or 0.47 Moz of Inferred Resources located at the periphery of the updated pit design. In addition, 6.6 Mt or 0.07 Moz of Inferred Resources was upgraded to Mineral Reserves as a consequence of the metallurgical infill drill program and adjustments in the geological interpretation.

The 2018 Brownfields exploration budget at Lindero is US$321,000 which includes investigating the economic potential of including the Arizaro gold-copper porphyry target that lies within the concession block into the existing Lindero resource through additional surface mapping and 2,000 meters of core drilling targeting shallow, high-grade copper-gold mineralization.

An infill drilling program of 2,000 meters is to be conducted at the Lindero Project in the second quarter of 2018 to improve the grade estimates of material planned for mining in Year 1 and collect additional metallurgical samples for testwork in the second half of 2018. The budget of the infill drill program for 2018 is US$460,000.

Qualified Person

The Mineral Resource estimates have been prepared under the supervision of Eric Chapman, Vice President of Technical Services of Fortuna Silver Mines. The Mineral Reserve estimate and the Mineral Resource estimate exclusive of Mineral Reserves were prepared under the supervision of Edwin Gutierrez, Technical Services Corporate Manager for Fortuna Silver Mines.

E. Chapman and E. Gutierrez are Qualified Persons as defined by the National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chapman is a Professional Geoscientist of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia (Registration Number 36328) and is responsible for ensuring that the information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Fortuna Silver Mines.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna is a growth oriented, precious metal producer with its primary assets being the Caylloma silver mine in southern Peru, the San Jose silver-gold mine in Mexico and the Lindero gold Project in Argentina. The company is selectively pursuing acquisition opportunities throughout the Americas and in select other areas. For more information, please visit its website at www.fortunasilver.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza

President, CEO and Director

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Trading symbols: NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca- T (Peru): +51.1.616.6060, ext. 0

