Kemira Oyj: Kemira Annual Report 2017 published

Kemira Oyj

Annual Financial Report

February 22, 2018 at 12.00 pm (CET+1)

Kemira Annual Report 2017 published

Kemira's Annual Report 2017 has been published in PDF format in English at www.kemira.com > Company > Investors > Reports and presentations (https://www.kemira.com/company/investors/reports-and-presentations/) on February 22, 2018 at 12.00 pm (CET+1). The Annual Report consists of four modules: Business Overview, GRI Disclosures, Corporate Governance Statement and Financial Statements.



The Financial Statements and Corporate Governance Statement are available in both English and Finnish, other documents in English.



The published reports can also be found as attachments to this release.



Attachments:

Kemira Annual Report 2017

Kemira Business Overview 2017

Kemira GRI Disclosures 2017

Kemira Corporate Governance Statement 2017

Kemira Financial Statements 2017

Kemira Financial Statements (full official) 2017



For more information, please contact:



Kemira Oyj

Olli Turunen, Investor relations

Tel. +358 10 862 1255



Tuula Paajanen, Corporate responsibility

Tel. +358 10 862 1512



Tero Huovinen, Communications

Tel. +358 10 86 1980



Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2017, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.5 billion and 4,732 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.kemira.com (http://www.kemira.com)

Kemira Financial statements 2017 (http://hugin.info/3008/R/2170917/836418.pdf)

Kemira Annual report 2017 (http://hugin.info/3008/R/2170917/836414.pdf)

Kemira GRI disclosures 2017 (http://hugin.info/3008/R/2170917/836416.pdf)

Kemira Full Official Financial statements 2017 (http://hugin.info/3008/R/2170917/836419.pdf)

Kemira Corporate governance 2017 (http://hugin.info/3008/R/2170917/836417.pdf)

Kemira Business overview 2017 (http://hugin.info/3008/R/2170917/836415.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kemira Oyj via Globenewswire

