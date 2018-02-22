

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell notably on Thursday as the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes rekindled fears of inflation and higher interest rates.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 38 points or 0.71 percent at 5,264 in opening deals after closing 0.2 percent higher the previous day.



Veolia Environnement shares rose about 1 percent. The resource management firm reported that its full-year net income, Group share rose to 402 million euros from 383 million euros last year.



Conglomerate Bouygues rallied 2.7 percent as its 2017 net profit jumped 48 percent to beat its own targets.



In economic releases, France's manufacturing confidence decreased in February, though remained very favorable, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed. The manufacturing confidence index dropped to 112 from 114 in January, which was revised up from 113.



Another report revealed that French consumer price inflation rose 1.3 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 1.2 percent increase seen in December. The initial estimate was 1.4 percent.



