Breast Pumps Market Size Worth $1.74 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 7.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalbreast pumps marketsize is anticipated to reach USD 1.74 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by increasing employment rate among women and favorable demographics. Additionally, government initiatives such as the Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) are anticipated to drive industry growth.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies are anticipated to boost the market. Efforts are being made to make mothers in these regions increasingly aware about the benefits of breast-feeding for both, the child and mother, which is anticipated to increase the rate of breast-feeding in these economies. Work places and governments in these countries are also recognizing needs of lactating women and are building or assigning specific places aside as lactating rooms, where mothers can breastfeed. With a rising number of mothers choosing to work and raise a family at the same time, the need for breast pumps has risen greatly in recent times.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Breast Pump Market Share, Size & Trends Analysis By Product (Open System, Closed System), By Technology (Manual, Battery-powered, Electric), By Application (Electric Pumps) (Personal Use, Hospital Grade), And Segment Forecasts, 2012 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/breast-pumps-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

By product, the closed system segment held a lucrative market share in 2016, owing to growing preference for a more sterile environment during pumping

On the basis of technology, the electric pump segment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand from hospitals and for personal use

The battery powered pump segment held a lucrative market share in 2016, due to ease of use and rising availability and affordability

North America is expected to dominate the breast pumps market over the forecast period due to higher rate of employment among women

is expected to dominate the breast pumps market over the forecast period due to higher rate of employment among women Some of the key players in the breast pumps market are Medela Inc.; Philips; Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions; Hygeia Medical Group; Whittlestone; and Lansinoh Laboratories.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Direct Energy Medical Devices Market - The Global direct energy medical devices market is anticipated to gain lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as reducing significance of mechanical medical instruments and complicated medical conditions of patients.

The Global direct energy medical devices market is anticipated to gain lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as reducing significance of mechanical medical instruments and complicated medical conditions of patients. Capnography Device Market - The global Capnography Device Market was valued at USD 262.2 million in 2015. The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as pulmonary embolism, apnea, bronchospastic diseases, and congenital heart diseases, are anticipated to provide this market

The global Capnography Device Market was valued at in 2015. The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as pulmonary embolism, apnea, bronchospastic diseases, and congenital heart diseases, are anticipated to provide this market Cardiovascular Devices Market - The global cardiovascular devices market was valued over 33 billion in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period.

The global cardiovascular devices market was valued over 33 billion in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. Bioprosthetics Market - The global bioprosthetics market was valued at USD 2.59 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 10.5% during the forecast period.



Grand View Research has segmented the global breast pumps market on the basis of product, technology, application, and region:

Breast Pumps Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2025) Closed system Open system

Breast Pumps Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2025) Manual Battery powered Electric

Breast Pumps Application (Electric Pump) Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2025) Personal use Hospital grade

Breast Pumps Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com