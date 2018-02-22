

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK economy grew less than estimated in the fourth quarter, partly reflecting revision to production output, the second estimate from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product expanded 0.4 percent sequentially instead of 0.5 percent estimated initially. GDP had advanced 0.5 percent in the third quarter.



In 2017, the economy grew 1.7 percent, which was also slower than the previous estimate of 1.8 percent.



On the production-side, the dominant-services sector advanced 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter. Production output rose 0.5 percent, which was revised down by 0.1 percentage point.



Meanwhile, construction output shrank 0.7 percent, revised upwards from negative 1 percent. Agriculture output contracted 0.9 percent in the fourth quarter.



Further, data showed that gross fixed capital formation climbed 1.1 percent to GBP 84 billion in the fourth quarter. At the same time, business investment remained broadly unchanged from the third quarter.



