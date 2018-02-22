The Management Company of Baltic Horizon Fond (the Fond) informs of completion of issue of new units by way of private placement to CA i Estland AB announced to the market on 27 December 2017 in relation to acquisition of Postimaja Shopping Centre. In total 1,716,456 new units were issued (the New Units) that corresponds to gross amount of 2 349 999.91 EUR received by the Fund.



The New Units were issued in accordance with the Fund rules with the price equal to the latest net asset value per Fund unit, i.e. net asset value per Fund unit at the end of January 2018 (EUR 1,3691).



As a result of the issue of the New Units the new total number of Fund units registered in the Estonian Register of Securities is now 79,157,094 (previously 77,440,638).



The Management Company has applied for listing of the New Units on Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange.



Additional information:



Tarmo Karotam Baltic Horizon Fund manager E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com www.baltichorizon.com



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.



Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com