London stocks fell in early trade on Thursday, tracking weakness on Wall Street and in Asia after the latest Federal Reserve minutes revealed that the US central bank wants to keep lifting short-term interest rates gradually this year, as investors waded through a deluge of corporate releases. At 0845 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.9% to 7,217.65, while the pound was flat against the dollar and the euro at 1.3916 and 1.1327, respectively. Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said: "A jittery first ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...