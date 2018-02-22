Entertainment industry investor Clear Leisure told investors on Thursday that its joint appeal against the winding up of its Italian investment Mediapolis Srl had been rejected by the Turin Appeal Court. Clear Leisure and its legal advisers had begun assessing the court ruling in order to determine if it would lodge a further appeal to the ruling in the Italian High Court. Separately, Clear Leisure received a "creditor ranking" proposal from the appointed receiver of Mediapolis, of which it held ...

