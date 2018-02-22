Investment and wealth management company Rathbone Brothers reported a 16.8% increase in its underlying profit before tax for 2017 on Thursday, to £87.5m from £74.9m. The FTSE 250 firm said its underlying profit margin remained strong at 30.6%, compared to 29.8% in the prior year. Underlying earnings per share improved 13.7% to 138.8p. Rathbone said its profit before tax was ahead 17.6% at £58.9m, while basic earnings per share were up 17.5% to 92.7p. Its board recommended a final dividend of ...

