Moneysupermarket.com posted an increase in full-year profit on Thursday as revenue grew and the insurance segment put in a strong performance, but shares in the FTSE 250 price comparison website tumbled as investors were left disappointed by its 2018 outlook. In its preliminary results for the year to the end of December 2017, the group said pre-tax profit rose to £96.1m from £91.3m the year before, on revenue of £329.7m, up 4% as strong insurance growth was offset by lower energy switching. ...

