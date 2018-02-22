Defence group BAE Systems reported better earnings than expected, growing demand for its laser-guided 'Precision Kill' rockets and improving outlook for defence budgets but flat earnings for 2018. BAE's sales increased 3% to £19.6bn in 2017, with underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 7% to £2.03bn and underlying earnings per share up 8% to 43.5p. Guidance had been for EPS growth of 5-10% and the average of analyst forecast had pointed to 42.5p from EBITDA ...

