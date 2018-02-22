German business confidence deteriorated more than expected in February, according to a widely-followed survey released on Thursday. The Ifo business climate index fell to 115.4 from 117.6 in January, missing expectations for a reading of 117.0 but still at its second highest level since 1991. Meanwhile, the current assessment index dropped to 126.3 from 127.8, coming in below forecasts of 127.0. The expectations index declined to 105.4 this month from a downwardly-revised 108.3 in January, below ...

