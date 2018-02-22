Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on TxCell (TXCL) 22-Feb-2018 / 09:47 GMT/BST London, UK, 22 February 2018 *Edison issues outlook on TxCell (TXCL)* TxCell has disclosed that it has a viable manufacturing route for its novel CAR Treg products. This uses a stable but low-frequency Treg cell type. The TxCell methodology uses a robust design to give low inter-patient variability with potentially consistent therapeutic results. Regulatory filings for a dose-ranging clinical trial are expected by late 2018. On the financial side, TxCell will need to draw at least EUR10m of a new, less onerous set of convertible loans to support CAR Treg development. The indicative valuation has been increased to EUR87.9m from EUR84.4m as probabilities have been slightly adjusted. Cash on 31 December 2017 was EUR4.9m. Cash on 31 December 2017 was EUR4.9m, reflecting an advance payment of EUR1.4m of the tax credit for 2017 plus careful cost control, although no balance sheet has been published yet. TxCell has up to EUR13.5m of convertible loans available in 2018 out of a EUR15m drawdown facility, now on better terms. Now that a manufacturing route for CAR Tregs has been clarified, we have increased the probability of a transplant CAR Teg to 13.5% (formerly 12.5%). This raises the indicative value to EUR87.9m (formerly EUR84.4m). We assume at least a EUR10m drawdown of convertible loans in 2018 plus a granted EUR1.2m Bpifrance loan. The use of convertible loans will lead to further dilution over 2018. TxCell is becoming well placed to enter a CAR Treg partnering agreement, although the timing and size of any deal remains uncertain. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Dr John Savin, MBA, +44 (0)20 3077 5735 healthcare@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 656723 22-Feb-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=75adbb1ca000acb8961e8e3e5348f4c5&application_id=656723&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=656723&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=656723&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=656723&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=656723&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=656723&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=656723&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

