

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell on Thursday as the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes rekindled fears of inflation and higher interest rates and a government report showed the U.K. economy expanded by 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter, down from the 0.5 percent preliminary estimate released last month. Economists had expected no change in the estimate.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 70 points or 0.97 percent at 7,211 in late opening deals after rising half a percent on Wednesday.



Recruitment firm Hays tumbled 6 percent despite posting a 16 percent rise in first-half profit.



British American Tobacco shares fell 4.5 percent. The company posted higher full year sales and profits, although volume of cigarettes and tobacco heating product fell by 2.6 percent on an organic basis.



Defense company BAE Systems lost 2.5 percent. The company said it expects earnings to be flat for 2018.



Anglo American declined 4 percent despite the company announcing its biggest dividend in a decade.



On the positive side, General insurance company RSA Insurance rallied 3.5 percent on reporting a jump in full-year profit and lifting dividend.



Outsource specialist Serco Group soared 7.5 percent after affirming its FY18 outlook.



Barclays jumped 5.3 percent. The lender reported a 10 percent rise in pretax profit for 2017 but announced a full-year net loss of £1.9bn due to one-off and goodwill charges.



Centrica advanced 4 percent. The energy supplier, which owns British Gas, has unveiled plans to cut 4,000 jobs by 2020 after a 'weak' second half of 2017.



