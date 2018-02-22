

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks came under heavy selling pressure on Thursday as the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes rekindled fears of inflation and higher interest rates and the day's economic releases disappointed investors.



Survey data from Ifo institute showed that Germany's business sentiment index fell more-than-expected to 115.4 in February from 117.6 in January.



Separately, a government report showed the U.K. economy expanded by 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter, down from the 0.5 percent preliminary estimate released last month. Economists had expected no change in the estimate.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.8 percent at 377.95 in late opening deals after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was down about 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down a little over 1 percent.



British recruitment firm Hays tumbled 6 percent despite posting a 16 percent rise in first-half profit.



British American Tobacco shares fell 4.5 percent. The company posted higher full year sales and profits, although volume of cigarettes and tobacco heating product fell by 2.6 percent on an organic basis.



Mining heavyweight Anglo American declined 4 percent despite the company announcing its biggest dividend in a decade.



Telefonica shares advanced 2.6 percent. The Spanish telecoms company posted a 23 percent rise in Q4 core profit despite adverse exchange rate movements.



Henkel rose more than 1 percent. The German chemical and consumer goods company confirmed its 2020 outlook after posting 9.1 percent growth in adjusted net profit for fiscal year 2017.



Barclays jumped 5.3 percent. The British lender reported a 10 percent rise in pretax profit for 2017 but announced a full-year net loss of £1.9bn due to one-off and goodwill charges.



Centrica advanced 4 percent. The energy supplier, which owns British Gas, has unveiled plans to cut 4,000 jobs by 2020 after a 'weak' second half of 2017.



