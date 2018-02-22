PR Newswire
London, February 22
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
|As at close of business on 21-February-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|190.02p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|191.35p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
|As at close of business on 21-February-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|74.77p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|75.42p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP27.78m
|Borrowing Level:
|20%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---