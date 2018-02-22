Indegene Charts Out the Most Longitudinal Model in its Digital Maturity Study for Life Sciences Companies

PRINCETON, N.J., February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cross-integration of Digital Infrastructure With Hyper-segmented Channel and Content Mix to Enhance Customer Centricity

Indegene, the leading healthcare solutions provider, today unveiled its Digital Maturity Study, tracing the effectiveness of the customer engagement journey through 5 levels of channel and content maturity. The study predicts that integration of commercial cloud solutions with highly segmented channels and content mix will be mandatory for life sciences companies to deliver relevant content to HCPs and strengthen their CRM cycle. Close monitoring of operational and business KPIs will be necessary to achieve the final level of digital maturity. The study was conducted over a period of 12 months and involved in-depth information gathering and analysis of the digital engagement initiatives by the top 20 global life sciences companies.





According to Gaurav Kapoor, Co-founder and EVP, Indegene, "Life sciences companies are struggling to align their digital journeys to deliver value on the customer centricity continuum on one hand and meet the business expectations on the other hand. Indegene's Digital Maturity Study provides the most longitudinal model for HCP engagement alluding to the Amazon and Netflix success formula. Data and analytics used to provide relevant content and on demand, hold the key to a successful CRM cycle."

The study factors in the gaps indicated by HCPs in the current content sharing milieu, including lack of information on the cost of the drug and related discounts, formulary data on drug outcomes, risks/side effects of drugs, and possible drug interactions. Personalization of content was the single most important requirement indicated by HCPs.

Companies such as Merck, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca were voted among the top 3 highly recalled companies sharing most relevant content when HCPs needed it. The value of the content was also determined by HCPs sharing it within their peer community.

Intelligent content automation emerged as another major prerequisite for life sciences companies to remain time and cost optimal in digital deployment. AI/ML-driven content will not only help eliminate redundancies but also introduce scalability, consistency, and compliance to content shared with HCPs. The study assumed that content production and storage were hygiene factors already addressed by digital marketers.

Horizontal enablers including the availability and application of marketing technology stack, quality of workflows in the vendor ecosystem, digital capabilities of brand teams, and a collaborative work culture for swift decision making across teams and functions were equally important factors cited by the study.

Gaurav Kapoor also added that, "Interplay of the horizontal levers cannot be undermined in a performance tracked, optimized content and channels mix. Companies need to create a future proof digital infrastructure to keep highly personalized content for their customers as their central focus."

Indegene's Digital Maturity Study covered AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline, Mylan, Amgen, Eli Lilly, Shire, Sanofi, AbbVie, Gilead, Teva, Novo Nordisk, Allergan, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene, and Roche. The parameters used for digital maturity evaluation included Adaptability, Personalization, Automation, Analytics, and KPI Optimization.

