LexisNexis Risk Solutions Announces ThreatMetrix Acquisition Close

Acquisition paves the way for companies to prevent and detect fraud efficiently while approving more accounts and transactions

ATLANTA and LONDON, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a global data technology and advanced analytics leader, announced today that its parent company, RELX Group, has closed the acquisition of ThreatMetrix. ThreatMetrix will become part of RELX Group's Risk & Business Analytics segment, which includes LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

The combination of the expertise in digital identity of ThreatMetrix with the physical identity expertise of LexisNexis Risk Solutions will advance the development of innovative solutions that enable companies around the world to protect themselves against existing and emerging fraud, risks and financial crime.

This acquisition will enable a seamless and comprehensive approach to fraud and identity risk management. Companies will be able to make faster decisions, reduce online fraud and combat emerging threats quicker with less friction.

Rick Trainor, CEO, Business Services, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said, "The marketplace recognises us for developing and leveraging technology and advanced analytics to innovate fraud solutions that protect society through the provisioning of physical identities. Adding digital identity insights enables us to continue innovating scalable solutions that will help our customers get ahead of fraudsters."

"We believe that broader identity attribute coverage across all risk domains and understanding physical and digital identity interactions will allow us to respond comprehensively to the vast number of threats facing the global economy," said Mr. Trainor.

"Our successful collaboration with LexisNexis Risk Solutions prior to the acquisition proved to both organisations the compelling opportunity to combine online and offline identity to deliver even more valuable solutions to our customers," noted Reed Taussig, CEO, ThreatMetrix. "For the last 10 years, ThreatMetrix has helped define the digital identity space. Combining forces with LexisNexis Risk Solutions will serve the global economy in more innovative ways, enabling businesses to confidently and securely expand their reach to new customers, markets and revenue streams."

About LexisNexisRisk Solutions

At LexisNexis Risk Solutions, we believe in the power of data and advanced analytics for better risk management. With over 40 years of expertise, we are the trusted data analytics provider for organisations seeking actionable insights to manage risks and improve results while upholding the highest standards for security and privacy. Headquartered in metro Atlanta USA, LexisNexis Risk Solutions serves customers in more than 100 countries and is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visitrisk.lexisnexis.co.uk.

