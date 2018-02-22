HyperX is Official Peripheral Sponsor of IEM Season 12 PUBG Invitational; World Championship in CounterStrike: Global Offensive and StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void

HyperX, a division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced sponsorship and participation at IEM Katowice 2018 in Katowice, Poland. During the event, HyperX will exhibit and showcase a range of gaming product demos at the IEM EXPO, including its latest gaming peripherals. CS:GO World Championship will commence with group play on February 27-28, March 1, 16 teams will compete for 6 spots in the Playoffs in group play, followed by Playoff Round 1 on March 2, Playoff Semi Finals on March 3 and the Grand Final on March 4; winners will be take home a piece of the $500,000 prize pool.

The biggest StarCraft 2 tournament of the year within IEM will start February 26 with a round of 76 double elimination brackets of 16 players. 12 players advance to next round, and they'll be joined by 12 players from the online qualifiers; round of 24 starts March 1 with 4 groups of 6 players, round robin format with 3 players from each group advancing to round of 12. Round of 12 is single elimination bracket that starts on March 3, Semi Finals and Grand Finals will be on March 4, winner will walk away with prize pool of $400,000.

PUBG Invitational will be taking place at IEM EXPO on February 24-25. This is the second IEM PUBG Invitational, where 16 teams from around the globe battle it out for the $50,000 prize pool.

From Michal Blicharz, VP Pro Gaming at ESL: "We're very happy to continue marching on with one of our best and most long-standing partners. By Katowice, IEM's cooperation with HyperX will have spanned 27 events and almost five years. It's safe to say that IEM and HyperX have almost become an inseparable duo and that speaks to the shared values that we have as well as similar ideas for eSports."

Numerous HyperX sponsored teams including Cloud9 and TSM will be competing at IEM Katowice on February 24-25 and March 2-4 for a chance to take home a share of the aggregate prize pool of over $950,000 and the IEM Championship trophy. For a chance to try out the newest HyperX peripherals and experience the award-winning HyperX Cloud headsets stop by HyperX onsite booth, there will be opportunity to purchase products including a Limited Edition PUBG XL mousepad.

"We are thrilled to partner with Intel Extreme Masters Katowice to continue our commitment to the eSports community," said Annie L. Gerard, global strategic marketing manager, HyperX. "With IEM's long history in global pro gaming, we're excited to be part of that storied past with our latest product offerings to its fans."

HyperX is an avid supporter of eSports and the gaming community, developing products designed specifically for FPS genres including the HyperX Cloud Alpha headset, which delivers a studio-grade sound that enables gamers to have more accurate sound, enhanced comfort and superior quality. The new HyperX Alloy FPS Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is the official keyboard of Intel Extreme Masters and Eleague gaming events. The Alloy FPS keyboard is the recommended keyboard of top gaming organizations such as NaVi Gaming, Echo Fox and SK Gaming.

HyperX is the high-performance product division of Kingston Technology, the independent world leader in memory products. The HyperX product line includes high-speed DDR4 and DDR3 memory, SSDs, USB Flash drives, gaming headsets, gaming keyboards and mouse pads. Designed to meet the needs of gamers, over-clockers and enthusiasts, HyperX is known throughout the world for quality, performance and innovation. HyperX is committed to eSports as it sponsors over 30 teams globally and is the main sponsor of Intel Extreme Masters and Eleague gaming events. HyperX can be found at shows across the globe including Brasil Game Show, China Joy, DreamHack, TwitchCon and PAX. For more information visit the HyperX home page.

