22 February 2018 Announcement No. 04/2018
In continuation of Topdanmark's announcement of 2017 Annual Results (announcement no. 02/2018), which was published on 25 January 2018, please find below Topdanmark's Annual Report for 2017.
Please direct any queries to: Steffen Heegaard, Group Communications and IR Director Telephone: +45 4474 4017
Topdanmark A/S Reg. No. 78040017 Borupvang 4 2750 Ballerup
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=665138
