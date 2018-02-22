Global Antibacterial Therapeutics Research Report 2018: The Antibacterial Pipeline is Large, with 1,634 Products in Active Development

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Antibacterial Therapeutics - High levels of Pipeline Innovation Focused on the Increasing Unmet Need Associated with Antibiotic Resistance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Antibacterial resistance is currently believed to be responsible for over 700,000 deaths each year. As antibiotic resistance increases, due to the overuse and misuse of antibiotics, the number of avoidable deaths is expected to increase, with one study predicting there will be 10 million deaths caused by bacteria resistant to antibiotics in 2050.



There are several techniques being utilized to combat the spread of antibiotic resistance, which range from combining antibiotics to increase efficacy to reducing the use antibiotics in both humans and livestock.

However, significantly reducing the number of deaths caused by antibacterial resistance will require the development of new antibacterials that target infections caused by the most deadly and antibiotic resistant bacteria while acting on targets not currently utilized by marketed products in order to avoid cross resistance.



Without the development of innovate antibacterial products the emergence and spread of antibiotic resistance will not only increase the number of avoidable deaths caused by the infection itself, it also has the potential to increase the risks associated with surgery, while putting additional pressure on already stretched healthcare providers, as treating drug-resistant infections is considerably more expensive than treating drug-susceptible infections.



This report examines the entire antibacterial therapy area with a particular focus on four key indications, methicillin resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), sepsis, pneumonia and tuberculosis, which were selected due to their pipeline size, prevalence and level of unmet need.



Scope

The antibacterial pipeline is large, with 1,634 products in active development. Does current pipeline innovation hold the potential to affect the future antibacterial market?

The four key indications in the antibacterial pipeline are tuberculosis, pneumonia, MRSA and sepsis. How does the composition of each pipeline compare both in terms of first-in-class and non-first-in-class innovation.

There are 234 first-in-class products in the antibacterial pipeline. Which of these possess the greatest potential to improve disease outcome and be commercially successful, based on their target?

Analysis of strategic consolidations and deals revealed a high level of activity between 2006 and 2017.

A significant number of first-in-class products have been identified with no prior involvement in deals. How does deal frequency and value compare between target families and molecule types, and which first-in-class programs have not yet been involved in a licensing or co-development deal?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Robust Pipeline Aims to Address Unmet Needs

2.2 High level of Innovation in the Sepsis and Tuberculosis Pipelines.

2.3 Opportunities to obtain innovative first-in-class products remain.



3 The Case for Innovation

3.1 Growing Opportunities for Biologic Products

3.2 Diversification of Molecular Targets

3.3 Innovative First-in-Class Product Developments Remain Attractive

3.4 Regulatory and Reimbursement Policy Shifts Favor First-in-Class Product Innovation

3.5 Sustained Innovation

3.6 Report Guidance



4 Clinical and Commercial Landscape

4.1 Therapy Area Overview

4.2 Symptoms

4.2.1 Pneumonia

4.2.2 MRSA

4.2.3 Sepsis

4.2.4 Tuberculosis

4.3 Diagnosis

4.4 Pathophysiology

4.5 Prognosis

4.5.1 Tuberculosis

4.5.2 Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Infections

4.5.3 Pneumonia

4.5.4 Sepsis

4.6 Treatment Options

4.6.1 Cell-Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

4.7 Overview of Marketed Products within Antibacterial Therapies



5 Assessment of Pipeline Product Innovation

5.1 Overview

5.2 Antibacterial Pipeline by Phase, Molecule Type and Molecular Target

5.2.1 Antibacterial Pipeline Overall

5.2.2 Key Antibacterial Indications

5.3 Pipeline by Molecular Target

5.3.1 Antibacterial Disease Overall

5.3.2 Key Antibacterial Indications

5.4 Comparative Distribution of Programs between the Antibacterial Therapeutics Market and Pipeline by Therapeutic Target Family



6 Signaling Pathways, and First-in-Class Molecular Target Integration.

6.1 The Complexity of Signaling Networks in Antibacterial therapies

6.2 Signaling Pathways, Disease-Causing Mutations and First-in-Class Molecular Target Integration

6.3 First-in-Class Target Matrix Assessment

6.3.1 Sepsis

6.3.2 MRSA

6.3.3 Pneumonia

6.3.4 Tuberculosis



7 First-in-Class Target and Pipeline Program Evaluation

7.1 Pipeline Programs that Target Monocyte Differentiation Antigen CD14

7.2 Pipeline Programs that Target Toll-Like Receptor 3

7.3 Pipeline Programs that Target Gelsolin

7.4 Pipeline Programs that Target NACHT LRR and PYD Domains Containing Protein 3

7.5 Pipeline Programs that Target Low-affinity immunoglobulin gamma Fc region receptor IIa (CD32a)

7.6 Pipeline Programs that Target Triggering Receptor Expressed on Myeloid Cells 1

7.7 Pipeline Programs that Target Furin

7.8 Pipeline Programs that Target Angiopoietin 2



8 Deals and Strategic Consolidations

8.1 Industry-Wide First-in-Class Deals

8.2 Licensing Deals

8.2.1 Deals by Region, Value and Year

8.2.2 Deals by Stage of Development and Value

8.2.3 Deals by Molecule Type, Molecular Target and Value

8.2.4 Table for Licensing Deals with a Disclosed Value

8.3 Co-development Deals

8.4 List of First-in-Class Pipeline Products with and without Prior Deal Involvement



9 Appendix

9.1 References

9.2 Abbreviations

9.3 Disease List

9.3.1 Tuberculosis:

9.3.2 Pneumonia

9.3.3 MRSA

9.3.4 Sepsis:

9.4 Research Methodology

9.5 Secondary Research

9.5.1 Market Analysis

9.5.2 Pipeline Analysis

9.5.3 First-in-Class Matrix Assessment

9.5.4 First-in-Class Target Profiles

9.5.5 Licensing and Co-Development Deals



