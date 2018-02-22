Teleperformance Albania was awarded the best place to work in Albania for 2018, according to the annual Workplace program driven by the global research firm BPTW and Best Companies Group USA. Best Places to Work program is an international program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience. Additionally, The Best Places To Work certification is awarded to companies with the highest standards of excellence in regards to working conditions.

Teleperformance in Albania, the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as benefits, leadership, satisfaction and opportunities, personal growth of the employees resulting in its recognition as an employer of choice in Albania.

Teleperformance in Albania, is a people company and puts significant resources into the professional development and well-being of its employees and we're very pleased to be recognized for Best Place To Work Certification." said Diego Pisa, CEO of Teleperformance Albania.

"We know that happy and satisfied people deliver outstanding performance - and this is what we aim for!" said Odeta Melo, HR director for Teleperformance Albania

"The leading employers in Albania recognize that creating a spirit of community in their workplace strengthens engagement, staff cohesion and employee performancesaid Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Albania

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization.

For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkineurope.com

