Swedish retail giant, Ikea is encouraging people to follow its lead by joining forces with the Big Clean Switch, in a bid to promote a 100% renewable electricity tariff.The Big Clean Switch campaign claims to offer cheaper clean energy for the people that sign up, reportedly saving a typical U.K. household up to £300 a year in lower gas and electricity bills. The partnership will use a "collective switch model," which sees consumers banding together to negotiate a group deal with their energy suppliers, via a third party. Describing itself as a "profit with purpose" company, Big Clean Switch says ...

