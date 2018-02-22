ThinkMarkets is pleased to announce it has been nominated for a second year running for the prestigious City of London Wealth Management awards (COLWMA). The global broker has received nominations in the categories of Spread Betting, Forex and CFDs provider.

ThinkMarkets has been nominated as it continues to offer market-leading services in a diverse product range across Forex, shares, cryptos and commodities. Most notably, the firm's proprietary trading platform, Trade Interceptor, offers the largest selection of indicators and charting functionality for mobile trading.

The City of London Wealth Management Awards recognise outstanding service from the very best financial service providers. The awards will be held at the renowned Guild Hall in London on the 28th of March 2018. The COLWMA are highly regarded and sought after in the financial services industry and have been running for 20 years.

ThinkMarkets CEO and Co-Founder, Nauman Anees commented:

"We are delighted to receive this nomination: it is a testament to our commitment to the financial trading sector and our aim to offer the best trading services for traders and investors across the globe. We have been dedicating our resources towards mobile trading and aim to become the world's leading mobile broker."

With 2017 a year of steady growth for the London-based broker and their recent acquisition of Trade Interceptor, a leading mobile trading platform, ThinkMarkets is bolstering its position as a leading broker globally.

ThinkMarkets holds technology at its core and has ambitious plans in 2018 to further the brand as a leader in the Fintech space through integrating blockchain technology into its DNA.

ThinkMarkets co-founder Faizan Anees added:

"It's a privilege to be nominated for this prestigious award once again in 2018 and to be recognised as a leader in this space. 2018 will hold some interesting developments for the firm's offering, in line with ThinkMarkets history of driving innovation and delivering disruptive technologies for the trading and investing community."

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222005657/en/

Contacts:

ThinkMarkets

Andrew Lowry

02038295421

pr@thinkmarkets.com