CRU: International Executives to Meet in London to Discuss how new Energy Technology will Shape Future Demand for Metals

Driven by technological innovation, regulatory requirements and the relentless demands of developments in transportation, construction and energy; metals requirements and demand are changing. The challenge that the metals and mining sector faces is to successfully predict these requirements, ensure that the materials are available and to successfully market and produce environmentally responsible and profitable commodities.

Metals in the Future 2018, to be held on 19-20 March in London, will attract over 100 key decision makers to explore the future availability, cost, price and demand of key metals. With the input of over 40 expert speakers, the conference will look at the market realities that the industry must prepare for.

The conference will study the outlook for copper, aluminium, cobalt, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, steel, lithium, niobium and others. Topics of discussion will include batteries and renewables, electric vehicles, resource investments, recycling and reuse, finance and strategic sourcing. The conference will be an excellent place for suppliers, consumers and financiers to meet and network. Companies already confirmed to attend include Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Arcelor Mittal, Boliden, Teck, EDF, Pala Investments, Hydro, Aurubis, Alcoa, Fitch Ratings, Societe General, IEA and many more.

"Understanding materials flow and successfully predicting long-term demand has always been central to maintaining a leadership position in the metals and mining sector." Paul Robinson, Director, Multi-Commodity, Information & Knowledge, CRU

"This innovative conference comes at an ideal time for organisations looking to plan for changes in demand and use of key metals. The discussions and debate will be invaluable for anybody who needs to understand how the markets will develop going forward" continued Nicola Coslett, CEO of CRU Events.

The CRU Metals in the Future conference will be held at the Hilton London Paddington on 19-20 March 2018 and full details of the conference can be found at: http://bit.ly/2CbuR8v

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.



Since our foundation in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 250 experts and has more than 10 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia - our office in Beijing opened in 2004.

CRU events are well respected for attracting the most senior level professionals and providing valuable networking opportunities throughout the year for global audiences. For more information visit www.crugroup.com/events





