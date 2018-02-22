

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales growth slowed for the third month in a row in the year to February, the latest Quarterly Distributive Trades Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Thursday.



The retail sales balance fell to 8 percent in February, which was below the expected level of 14 percent. Nonetheless, a balance of 21 percent expects sales volume to pick up again next month.



Retailers expect their overall business situation to improve slightly over the next three month for the first time since November 2016.



Anna Leach, CBI Head of Economic Intelligence, said, 'With labour-intensive businesses such as retailers finding it increasingly difficult to find workers, agreeing a jobs-first transition between the EU and the UK, in writing, by the end of March would provide some much-needed certainty.'



