

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teleflex Inc (TFX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $113.7 million, or $2.44 per share. This was higher than $97.5 million, or $2.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.40 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.8% to $595.11 million. This was up from $513.93 million last year.



Teleflex Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $113.7 Mln. vs. $97.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.6% -EPS (Q4): $2.44 vs. $2.13 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.6% -Analysts Estimate: $2.40 -Revenue (Q4): $595.11 Mln vs. $513.93 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.55 to $9.75



