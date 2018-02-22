

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $1.25 billion, or $2.89 per share. This was up from $113 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 26.9% to $2.64 billion. This was up from $2.08 billion last year.



CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.25 Bln. vs. $113 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1006.2% -EPS (Q4): $2.89 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1011.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q4): $2.64 Bln vs. $2.08 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 26.9%



