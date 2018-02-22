

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teleflex Inc. (TFX), a provider of medical devices, said that newly published research in the February 2018 edition of the British Journal of Anesthesia affirmed the LMA Gastro Airway with Cuff Pilot Technology yields a high airway insertion success rate and endoscopy success rate when used in patients undergoing upper gastrointestinal endoscopy.



The LMA Gastro Airway is the first laryngeal mask specifically designed to enable clinicians to proactively manage their patients' airways while facilitating direct endoscopic access via the integrated channel.



The prospective study, by Nico Terblanche and colleagues, who are independent from Teleflex, sought to determine the efficacy of the LMA Gastro Airway in patients undergoing upper gastrointestinal endoscopy.



The study observed 292 patients with ASA physical status classification 1 or 2, and low risk of pulmonary aspiration, who received standardized LMA Gastro Airway insertion during the procedure. The study concluded that the endoscope and LMA Gastro Airway insertion success was 99 percent, indicating LMA Gastro Airway efficacy.



