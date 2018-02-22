IPC collaborates with GreenKey to bring a powerful, AI-based speech recognition solution that converts real-time voice into useable data for the financial markets

Introducing innovative machine learning speech recognition solution with tailored financial language models

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, and GreenKey Technologies, creator of patented voice software with integrated speech recognition designed specifically for the financial markets, today announced that they have just signed an agreement for a significant collaboration between the firms. The agreement brings to market a powerful AI-based speech recognition solution that converts real-time voice into useable data for financial market users.

The two firms have been working together since early 2017 on a voice-to-data solution that will enable IPC customers to harvest their audio streams as structured text data to enhance front-, middle- and back-office workflows. Examples include integrating high-quality voice streams into compliance, surveillance and business analytics systems, as well as speeding up front-office workflows, such as voice populating trade tickets, capturing in-stream orders and quotes, and call transcript integrations with CRM systems.

The collaboration unlocks the value in voice communications by bringing together IPC's trading communications expertise and cloud financial ecosystem of over 6,000 diverse market participants with GreenKey's next-generation machine-learning technologies.

The solution leverages GreenKey's expertise in developing highly accurate language models specifically designed for complex, noisy financial conversations. The solution will transcribe automatically all spoken conversations, by extracting quotes and trades from spoken conversations through GreenKey's patented natural language processing libraries. The solution will also summarize conversations by extracting insights, such as key terms, key phrases, speaker identities and sentiment.

"We are proud of this partnership with an innovative leader such as GreenKey. This is powerful news for the market, that comes in conjunction with our global rollout of Unigy 360, our industry game-changing solution addressing the complex and challenging communications and workflow requirements for regulated users in the global financial markets," said Don Henderson, Senior Vice-President Product and Customer success, IPC.

Unigy 360 unifies communications across an organization, from traders, researchers, portfolio and risk managers to surveillance and compliance professionals, technologists, settlement personnel and operations staff, with anytime, anywhere, any device access.

GreenKey CEO Nader Shwayhat said: "We are converting real-time voice off the turret into useable data. IPC and GreenKey are leading the industry into a new era of voice-driven workflows and analytics. We are thrilled to be working with the outstanding IPC organization and look forward to transforming the way capital markets participants manage their voice workflows."

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader that powers financial markets globally. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With customers first and always, we collaborate with each to understand their individual needs to help make them secure, productive and compliant within our connected community. Through service excellence, long-developed expertise and a focus on innovation and community, we provide agile and efficient ways for our customers to accelerate their ability to adapt to the ever-changing requirements for advanced networks, compliance and collaboration with all counterparties across the financial markets.www.ipc.com

About GreenKey

GreenKey Technologies provides an AI-driven voice interface that combines financial market telephony, cloud technology and machine learning into an innovative solution that transforms voice into data and redefines regulated collaboration. The firm's patented voice software functionality, mobility suite and advanced speech recognition integrate to make voice communication significantly simpler, smarter and more cost-effective. For more information, please visit http://greenkeytech.com or follow the firm on Twitter, @GreenKeyTech, or on LinkedIn.

