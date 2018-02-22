Roskill's Battery Supply Chain Europe 2018 Conference to Host Leading Industry Experts

LONDON, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Growth in Li-ion battery demand will require fundamental changes to battery raw material industries and attendees at Roskill's Battery Supply Chain Europe 2018 conference in Dusseldorf, March 13-14, will hear first-hand from some of the industry's leading lights what those changes might be.

For lithium itself, Pertti Lamberg, CEO of Keliber Oy will highlight "Lithium from Europe for future energy solutions," while Martin Steinbild, Director, Lithium Business Development, Savannah Resources plc, will discuss "Perspectives for the Lithium Value Chain in Europe". Keith Coughlan, managing director of European Metals Holdings will discuss the Cinovec project in the Czech Republic, which hosts one of the largest lithium resources in Europe.

Roskill's Dr Thomas Höhne-Sparborth, Director, Economics & Analytics, will describe "Mass Production of Electric Vehicles-a Changing Landscape for Auto Manufacturers and the raw material supply chain," and later in the programme host a panel discussion on "Risk management and the supply chain," which follows a paper on that topic from renowned risk-mitigation expert Robert Fig.

Expert analysis of cobalt's key role in the battery supply chain will be come from Tony Southgate, Head of Strategic Cobalt Marketing, Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) and David Weight, President, The Cobalt Institute, while the hugely important place of nickel sulphate will be underlined by one of the most established market participants - MMC Norilsk Nickel, represented by Alex Khodov, Principal Nickel Analyst for the group, and one of the newest entrants to that market - Matti Hietanen, CEO of Terrafame Group Oy.

China's huge impact on the global EV market will be acknowledged with a presentation on China's Battery Supply Chain by Nessa Zhang, Senior Analyst, Roskill with latest data and analysis from the key market participants in China.

Among the other key battery raw materials, graphite will be explored by Christoph Frey, Director, Kibaran Resources, who will look at "Spherical Natural Graphite for LIB" and Fabrizio Corti, Business Director Synthetic Graphite, Imerys Graphite & Carbon, who will explore the use of synthetic versus natural graphite in batteries.

In Manganese, a Market Overview will be provided by Kevin Fowkes, Managing Consultant, Alloy Consult, while a perspective from one of the biggest producers, Prince Erachem, will be presented by the group's Sales VP, Philippe Bertrand, who will discuss the role of manganese salts and oxides. Meanwhile, Marco Romero, Director, Euro Manganese will describe the Chvaletice Manganese Project: A proposed new source of high-purity manganese products in the heart of Europe.

"Roskill's Battery Supply Chain Europe 2018 conference is bringing together professionals in the industry from all over the world," says Roskill's Business Development Manager and conference organiser Ken Walford. "The event will offer participants many opportunities for networking and business as well as updating them on the latest data and analysis from key industry participants."

