Montreal, Canada-based developer of patented wide-angle panomorph lenses and unique, data-augmented imaging algorithms, is already delivering AI-ready technology to the world's device makers

ImmerVision, a technology company enabling intelligent vision in all the world's devices, announced today that it is uniquely prepared to provide AI-ready, data-rich image processing to today's most incisive device makers and manufacturers. Indeed, ImmerVision is already providing such hyper-intelligent image capture capabilities to some of the world's top brands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222005513/en/

ImmerVision Enables AI-ready intelligent devices include Acer Holo360, Quanta Pi SOLO, and Tamaggo 360LiveCam (Graphic: Business Wire)

Based in Montreal, Canada, ImmerVision develops wide-angle panomorph lenses and data-augmented imaging algorithms, enabling creative manufacturers to see more and smarter while creating professional and consumer devices.

"In our quest to enable intelligent vision in every device, ImmerVision has taken a great leap forward," says Alessandro Gasparini, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at ImmerVision. "Combining our lenses with revolutionary image processing enables image professionals and consumers to do more than mimic human vision. ImmerVision technology enables devices to more comprehensively analyze environments than ever before."

ImmerVision lenses capture top-resolution images and videos, while imaging algorithms collect and embed valuable contextual information synched into every image. The combination of significantly higher image quality and richer data enables more precise analysis from any AI system.

By providing crystal clear images replete with rich data, ImmerVision offers device makers enhanced capabilities for optimizing the intelligence of any AI system. While current AI image technologies limit themselves to analyzing pixels, ImmerVision technology delivers contextual information capable of outdistancing human perception.

The company's AI-ready vision technology is already available in a variety of camera devices, including:

Acer Holo360

Quanta Pi SOLO

Tamaggo 360LiveCam

ImmerVision has developed AI-ready camera reference designs based on SoC from:

Socionext

HiSilicon

Qualcomm

Mstar

Manufacturers interested in embedding ImmerVision's intelligent vision technology into their devices should not miss MWC 2018.

About ImmerVision

ImmerVision enables intelligent vision in the world's devices. The company designs, develops, and delivers unique, patented wide-angle lenses with augmented resolution to see more and, AI-ready image processing for smarter professional application, consumer devices, automotive, robotics, and medical. Believing that vision is key to understanding and securing the environment and to entertain, ImmerVision constantly adapts its technology and licenses it to innovative component, original equipment, and original design manufacturers.

www.immervisionenables.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222005513/en/

Contacts:

ImmerVision

Angus Mackay, +1 514-985-4007 ext. 3037

angus.mackay@immervision.com