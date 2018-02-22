Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

ZURICH -- RepRisk data used in JUST Capital's 2017 ranking of America's Most JUST Companies Source: RepRisk

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas -- Solar Generated Electricity Coming to More Six Flags Parks Source: Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

SAN DIEGO -- UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro's NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Jackie Robinson Family YMCA Source: UnitedHealthcare

TOKYO MONTREAL -- Nominations Open for The MIDORI Prize for Biodiversity 2018 Source: AEON Environmental Foundation

PHOENIX -- Cable ONE Extends Arbor Day Foundation Partnership to Include Hurricane Tree Recovery Campaign Source: Cable One, Inc.

FORT TOTTEN, N.D. -- United Health Foundation, Cankdeska Cikana Community College Launch New $1.2 Million Partnership to Expand Access to Substance Abuse Treatment for the Spirit Lake Dakota Community Source: United Health Foundation

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart Hires More Than 194,000 U.S. Military Veterans since the Launch of the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment Source: Walmart Inc.

DANBURY, Conn. -- Praxair Again Named a World's Most Ethical Company by Ethisphere Institute Source: Praxair, Inc.

MONTERREY, Mexico -- CEMEX and BirdLife: A Decade of Biodiversity Conservation Source: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

