

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $216 million, or $0.40 per share. This was up from $133 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $1.94 billion. This was up from $1.79 billion last year.



Newmont Mining Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $216 Mln. vs. $133 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 62.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.25 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 60.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q4): $1.94 Bln vs. $1.79 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.4%



