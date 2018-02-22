F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend

To: Company Announcements

Date:22 February 2018

Company: F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Interim Dividend



Interim Dividend

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2018, of 1.25 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.







The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:



Ex-Dividend Date -8 March 2018



Record Date -9 March 2018



Payment Date -30 March 2018







All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745085

