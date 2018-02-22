

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $85.93 million, or $2.40 per share. This was higher than $12.43 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.6% to $294.67 million. This was up from $244.35 million last year.



H&E Equipment Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $85.93 Mln. vs. $12.43 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 591.3% -EPS (Q4): $2.40 vs. $0.35 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 585.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q4): $294.67 Mln vs. $244.35 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.6%



