

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $141.9 million, or $1.10 per share. This was higher than $24.1 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $115.47 million. This was up from $107.45 million last year.



Iridium Communications Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $141.9 Mln. vs. $24.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 488.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.10 vs. $0.19 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 478.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q4): $115.47 Mln vs. $107.45 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX