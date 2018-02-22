

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $126.40 million, or $0.41 per share. This was higher than $108.08 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $2.47 billion. This was up from $2.15 billion last year.



LKQ Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $126.40 Mln. vs. $108.08 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.35 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.1% -Revenue (Q4): $2.47 Bln vs. $2.15 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 to $2.40



