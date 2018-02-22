

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $294.8 million, or $1.48 per share. This was up from $57.9 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.4% to $501.9 million. This was down from $530.8 million last year.



OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $294.8 Mln. vs. $57.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 409.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.48 vs. $0.29 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 410.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q4): $501.9 Mln vs. $530.8 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.4%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX