

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $314 million, or $0.30 per share. This was higher than $64 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 24.8% to $2.52 billion. This was up from $2.02 billion last year.



Chesapeake Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $314 Mln. vs. $64 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 390.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.07 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 328.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q4): $2.52 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 24.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX