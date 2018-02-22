Low Latency Connectivity to Nordic Feeds at Source

Options, the leading provider of global market data and colocation services for trading firms, today announced the availability of its high performance managed colocation solution at Nasdaq Stockholm, the primary securities exchange of the Nordic countries. The new service will enable colocated clients to avail of low latency connectivity to the exchange's Nordic feeds directly at source at its Vasby data center.

Nasdaq Nordic owns and operates exchanges in Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden and Norway. All regions are served from its primary trading data center in StockholmWith the availability of Nasdaq Stockholm, the Options platform today offers colocation services at 20 key trading hubs across Europe, North America and Asia.

This latest addition is part of a phased global expansion project which will extend the Options colocation infrastructure to additional markets across four continents throughout 2018. New venues will include Switzerland (Zurich), Italy (Milan), Spain (Madrid), South Africa (Johannesburg), and South Korea (Seoul).

Options' Global Head of Account Management, Stephen Morrow,commented,"This expansion marks an exciting period of growth for Options. It follows the success of our extensive 2017 platform development, most notably as we strengthened our colocation footprint in Toronto (TR1), New York (NY5), Hong Kong (HKEX) and Tokyo (JPX).

"We are proud of our reputation as a leader in the industry, earned through our ability to deliver a flexible integrated platform for our clients. The investment in extending our global colocation footprint to support our clients' market latency needs speaks to our commitment to be the sector's global managed services provider of choice".

Options' Managed Colocation provides ultra-low latent, direct market access and application hosting services at the source of liquidity. It enables firms to deploy the most latency sensitive trading strategies across all major liquidity venues globally. Boasting streamlined, high speed interconnectivity across each colocation venue on the platform, the solution offers the utmost agility to firms trading in multiple markets.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Optionsis the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. More than a decade ago, the company made a strategic decision to become the first provider to offer cloud services to the financial sector. Today over 200 firms globally leverage the Options platform, including the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. Options was named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table. In 2017, the firm received a growth investment from private equity firm Bregal Sagemount.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.

