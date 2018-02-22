

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) announced earnings for fourth quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its profit came in at $384 million, or $0.55 per share. This was lower than $409 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $1.93 billion. This was up from $1.83 billion last year.



PPL Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $384 Mln. vs. $409 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $0.60 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q4): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.83 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.5%



