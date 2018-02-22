sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,37 Euro		-0,50
-2,01 %
WKN: 895250 ISIN: US69351T1060 Ticker-Symbol: PP9 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PPL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PPL CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,56
24,843
14:48
24,58
24,86
14:43
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PPL CORPORATION
PPL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PPL CORPORATION24,37-2,01 %