

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7:30 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank publishes the accounts of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on January 24-25.



Ahead of the release, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the yen and the greenback, it fell against the franc. Against the pound, it rose.



The euro was worth 1.2286 against the greenback, 131.80 against the yen, 1.1519 against the franc and 0.8847 against the pound as of 7:25 am ET.



