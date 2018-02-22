Active-Investors: Wired News - Voyager Therapeutics Signs Global Collaboration Agreement with AbbVie to Develop New Treatments for Tau-Related Neuro-Degenerative Diseases

Stock Monitor: Bioverativ Post Earnings Reporting

Limitations in Existing Therapies for Tau-Related Neuro-Degenerative Diseases

In healthy individuals, Tau is an abundant protein in the brain and fosters cellular stability and function. In the diseased brain, altered Tau accumulates, which leads to impaired brain function and neuronal cell loss. The spread of abnormal Tau in the brain also leads to progressive neuro-degeneration and symptom severity.

At present, weekly or bi-weekly infusions of biologic therapies are used for the treatment of neuro-degenerative diseases. However, this current level of therapy allows only a small amount of drug to enter the brain.

Terms of the Collaboration

The collaboration and option agreement between Voyager and AbbVie aims to develop a potential one-time treatment for neuro-degenerative diseases. The alliance brings together AbbVie's monoclonal antibody expertise, global clinical development, and commercial capabilities with Voyager's gene therapy platform and expertise that enables generating adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors for the treatment of neuro-degenerative diseases. Voyager's gene therapy platform would be used to reduce Tau pathology through the delivery of an AAV vector antibody that encodes the genetic instructions to create anti-Tau antibodies within the brain.

As per the terms of the agreement, Voyager will execute the research and pre-clinical development of vectorized antibodies directed against Tau. After that, AbbVie may select one or more vectorized antibodies to proceed into IND-enabling studies and clinical development.

The agreement holds Voyager responsible for the research, IND-enabling, and Phase-1 studies activities and costs.

Subsequent to the completion of Phase-1 clinical development, AbbVie would have an option to license the vectorized Tau antibody program. Thereafter, AbbVie would lead further clinical development and global commercialization for Tauopathies, including the Alzheimer's disease and other neuro-degenerative diseases.

It must be noted that the agreement provides Voyager an option to share the costs of clinical development for higher royalty rates.

Financial Considerations

As per the agreement, Voyager will receive an upfront cash payment of $69 million and potential pre-clinical and Phase-1 option payments of up to $155 million.

Besides, Voyager is entitled to receive up to $895 million in development and regulatory milestones for each vectorized Tau antibody compound.

Moreover, Voyager is also eligible to receive tiered royalties on the global commercial net sales of the vectorized antibodies for Tauopathies, including the Alzheimer's disease and other neuro-degenerative diseases.

Collaboration Would Bring Innovative Treatments for Patients with Neuro-Degenerative Diseases

AbbVie's leadership and deep expertise in monoclonal antibody discovery, development, and commercialization, and Voyager's ability to vectorize monoclonal antibodies makes for a natural fit. Steven Paul, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Voyager, shared that he is pleased to collaborate with AbbVie to advance its strategy of bringing innovative treatments to patients. Besides, this alliance is also an important advancement in the Company's strategy to leverage its AAV gene therapy platform and programs through partnerships with biopharmaceutical Companies that bring complementary expertise and capabilities, apart from capital.

Likewise, Jim Sullivan, Ph.D., Vice President, Pharmaceutical Discovery at AbbVie, also believes that this collaboration has the potential to address the needs of patients suffering with the Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Voyager Therapeutics' stock surged 15.47%, ending the trading session at $27.32.

Volume traded for the day: 1.20 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 363.26 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 35.05%; previous three-month period - up 110.97%; past twelve-month period - up 119.26%; and year-to-date - up 64.58%

After yesterday's close, Voyager Therapeutics' market cap was at $728.90 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors