Active-Investors: Wired News - Sun Hydraulics Purchases Faster Group

Stock Monitor: Barnes Group Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Sun Hydraulics Corp. (NASDAQ: SNHY). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SNHY as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On February 20, 2018, the Company, which is a hydraulic and electronic components producer, announced that it has inked an agreement to acquire a stake in Faster Group from Capvis Equity IV LP, a fund advised by the Swiss private equity firm Capvis Equity Partners AG, and other co-investors, for €430 million (approximately $531 million) in cash. Faster Group is a leading global manufacturer of quick-release hydraulic coupling solutions. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B), which also belongs to the Industrial Goods sector as the Company Sun Hydraulics. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=B

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Sun Hydraulics most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SNHY

Deal Details

Sun Hydraulics plans to fund the transaction with approximately $161 million of cash on hand and $370 million drawn against its revolving credit facility, including exercise of the revolver's accordion.

The acquisition is likely to close in Q2 2018, and is subject to certain closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

In 2017, Faster Group recorded sales of €105 million (approximately $130 million), and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.5%. In 2018, a revenue growth of 16% - 16.5% is estimated with an EBITDA margin in the same range as 2017. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Sun Hydraulics' GAAP earnings in 2018 and beyond.

Baird served as the financial advisor, and Shumaker Loop & Kendrick, LLP acted as legal advisor, assisted by Pavia e Ansaldo as Italian counsel, to Sun Hydraulics.

Faster Group Diversifies Sun Hydraulics More Deeply into Growing Global Agriculture Market

Wolfgang Dangel, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sun Hydraulics, stated that the acquisition of Faster Group is in alignment with the Company's "Vision 2025', which is advancing as a global technology leader in the industrial goods sector while maintaining superior profitability and financial strength. Faster Group diversifies Sun Hydraulics more deeply into the growing global agriculture market. Faster Group's business also broadens the Company's global footprint, advancing the "in the region, for the region' initiative.

Dangel further added that Sun Hydraulics sees a tremendous amount of synergy with both its Hydraulics and Electronics segments, including opportunities to introduce their respective products to each other's customer bases, as well as leveraging technologies and expanding the utilization of the existing manufacturing capacity.

Acquisitions Part of Sun Hydraulics' Goal of Reaching $1 Billion in Annual Revenue by 2025

Sun Hydraulics plans to reach sales of $1 billion by 2025, with $500 million achieved organically and $500 million achieved through acquisitions. On January 29, 2018, Sun Hydraulics commenced an underwritten public offering of 4 million shares of common stock, and granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of the Company's common stock. Sun Hydraulics intended to use all of the net proceeds of the offering for the repayment of debt under its credit facility, to fund acquisition activities and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Sun Hydraulics' Last Acquisition Agreement

Sun Hydraulics acquired Enovation Controls, LLC's Power Controls and Vehicle Technologies lines of business in December 2016. Post the acquisition, Enovation Controls, LLC became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Hydraulics. The acquisition of Enovation Controls was consistent with the Company's strategic vision to further develop profitable growth. Enovation Controls was a leading global provider of electronic control, display, and instrumentation solutions for both recreational and off-highway vehicles, as well as stationary and power generation equipment.

About Faster Group

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Faster Group specializes in the manufacturing of quick-release hydraulic coupling solutions. The Company's primary markets include agriculture, construction equipment, and general industrial applications. Faster Group has manufacturing operations co-located with its headquarters, as well as in Toledo, Ohio, and Pune, India. Additionally, the Company has sales offices in Shanghai, China; São Paulo, Brazil; and Langenfeld, Germany.

About Sun Hydraulics Corp.

Founded in 1970, Sun Hydraulics is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds that control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the Company sells its products globally through wholly-owned subsidiaries and independent distributors.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Sun Hydraulics' stock rose 2.81%, ending the trading session at $55.66.

Volume traded for the day: 553.46 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 211.63 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 19.96%; and past twelve-month period - up 44.69%

After yesterday's close, Sun Hydraulics' market cap was at $1.53 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 47.13.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.65%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Industrial Equipment & Components industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors