Global Hot Melt Adhesives Markets, 2015-2018 & 2022 by Product Segments (EVA based, Polyolefins-based, Styrene Block Copolymers-based HMAs) & Use Markets (Packaging, Non-Rigid Bonding, Woodworking)

The "Hot Melt Adhesives - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hot Melt Adhesives in US$ Million by the following Product Segments and End-Use Markets:
- Product Segments
- EVA based HMAs
- Polyolefins-based HMAs
- Styrene Block Copolymers-based HMAs
- Other HMAs
- End-Use Markets
- Packaging
- Non-Rigid Bonding
- Woodworking
- Other Applications
The report profiles 103 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M (USA)
- Adhesive Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Alfa International Corporation (USA)
- American Chemical, Inc. (USA)
- Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- Avery Dennison Corporation (USA)
- Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited (UK)
- Bostik, Inc. (USA)
- Capital Adhesives & Packaging Corp. (USA)
- Costchem srl (Italy)
- Daubert Chemical Company, Inc. (USA)
- Dow Corning Corporation (USA)
- Evans Adhesive Corporation, Ltd. (USA)
- H.B. Fuller Company (USA)
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- Jowat SE (Germany)
- LORD Corporation (USA)
- Sika AG (Switzerland)
- Tex Year Industries, Inc. (Taiwan)
- Toyobo Co., Ltd (Japan)
- Worthen Industries, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Adhesive
A Rudimentary Industry Roundup
North America, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Surging Usage of Hot Melt Adhesives
The Marketplace & The Players
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Implications for Hot Melt Adhesives Market
Urbanization
A Mega Growth Driver
Current and Future Analysis
2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS AND ISSUES
Cost Effectiveness
Major Factor Driving Growth
Low VOC Nature of Hot Melt Adhesives
A Major Draw
EVA Hot Melt Adhesives
The Most Popular Product Segment
Use of PMRs in Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)
Styrenic Block Copolymer based HMA
Another Major Product Category
Polyolefin-Based Adhesives
The Fastest Growing Product Segment
Polyurethane HMAs: Market Laden with Tremendous Potential for Growth
PURHMs Evolve as a Solution to Textile Laminators
Packaging: The Largest Market for Hot Melt Adhesives
Key Packaging Applications & Benefits of HMAs
Non-Rigid Bonding in Non-Woven/Disposables Adds Significant Growth Prospects for HMAs
Diverse End-Use Markets
A Major Plus for Hot Melt Adhesives
Rising Demand for Quality Footwear to Benefit the HMAs Market
Product Developments & Technology Innovations
The Way to Go
Hot Melt Adhesives from Biodegradable Resources
A New Lactide Caprolactone Copolymer Developed for HMA
Low Viscosity & High Efficiency Radial Polymers
Developing Regions to Perk Up Global Hot Melt Adhesives Demand
Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for Hot Melt Adhesives in Developing Countries
Manufacturing of Adhesives too Shift to Low Cost Destinations
Growing Consumer Shipments & Transportation of Goods Fuel Demand
Key Issues
Volatility in Availability and Pricing of Raw Materials
Expensive Repairing Costs
Char in Hot-Melt Adhesives
A Major Issue
Other Limitations of Hot Melt Adhesives
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Definition and Differentiation
Temperature: Most Significant Aspect in Hot Melt Adhesives
Hot Melt Adhesives Classified by Base Raw-Material
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Based HMAs
Polyolefin based HMAs Adhesives
Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO) based HMAs
Polypropylene
Polyethylene
Thermoplastic Rubber based Adhesives (Styrene Block Copolymers)
Polyurethane based Adhesives
Polyamide based Adhesives
Saturated Polyester based Adhesives
Other Major Hot Melt Types Classified by Base Raw Material
Bitumen based Adhesives
Epoxy Adhesives
Polyisobutylene based Adhesives
Polyvinyl Acetal based Adhesives
Polyvinyl Acetate based Adhesives
Polyvinyl Chloride based Adhesives
Basic Ingredients
Polymers
Plasticizers
Tackifying Resins
Antioxidants
Waxes
Physical and Chemical Characteristics of HMA
Viscosity
Oxidative Tendency
180 Peel Adhesion and Peel Adhesion Failure Temperature
Shear Adhesion Failure Temperature
Loop Tack Level
Softening Point (flow temperature)
Tensile Force
Elongation-at-Break
Yield Point
Young's Modulus
Flexibility
Toughness
Thermal Stability
VOC Emissions
Forms of Hot Melt Adhesives
Dispensing Systems and Applicator Systems
Industries and End-Use Applications
Packaging
Tapes and Labels
Lamination
Non-Rigid Bonding
Bookbinding
Footwear
Non-woven/Hygiene
Woodworking
Other Applications
Automotive
Product Assembly
Textiles
Graphic Arts
Construction
Hot Melt Adhesive End-Uses by Polymer Type
Competitive Advantages
Limitations
4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Lecta Launches Adestor HM300 Hot-Melt Adhesive
Avery Dennison to Unveil Advanced Adhesives Portfolio
Lubrizol to Showcase Thermoplastic Polyurethane Product Portfolio
Bostik Rolls Out Brilliance High-Performance Olefin Elastic Attachment Adhesive
Mactac to Introduce All-Temperature Hot Melt Adhesive
ExxonMobil Chemical Introduces New Grades of Low Viscosity Vistamaxx Performance Polymers
Jowat Develops New Unfilled PUR Hot Melt Adhesive
Valongo to Introduce Kmelt Hot-Melt Adhesives
Eastman Chemical Rolls Out Aerafin Polymer
Lubrizol Introduces New High-Heat Solution for Hot Melt Adhesives
Corbion & Perstorp Jointly Launch Lactide Caprolactone Co- Polymer for Hot Melt Adhesives
Dow Corning to Showcase New Silicone HMA at SID Display Week
Arkema to Unveil a New Platamid Hotmelt Adhesive Grade
Eastman Introduces Aerafin Polymer for Hot Melt Adhesives
Tetra Pak Introduces a New Range of Lubricants & Hot-Melt Adhesives
Dow Corning Launches New Dow Corning EA-4600 Hot Melt RTV Black Adhesive
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
H.B. Fuller Company to Purchase Adecol Ind. Qumica, Limitada
Soudal Acquires Mitol
H.B. Fuller Takes Over Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives
Collano, nolax and Emerell Combines Hot Melt Activities to Form artimelt
H B Fuller to Acquire Advanced Adhesives
Henkel Signs Agreement to Acquire Novamelt GmbH
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 103 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 127)
- The United States (48)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (8)
- Europe (53)
- France (9)
- Germany (9)
- The United Kingdom (10)
- Italy (9)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (13)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)
- Middle East (1)
