Global Hot Melt Adhesives Markets, 2015-2018 & 2022 by Product Segments (EVA based, Polyolefins-based, Styrene Block Copolymers-based HMAs) & Use Markets (Packaging, Non-Rigid Bonding, Woodworking)

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Hot Melt Adhesives - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hot Melt Adhesives in US$ Million by the following Product Segments and End-Use Markets:

Product Segments

EVA based HMAs



Polyolefins-based HMAs



Styrene Block Copolymers-based HMAs



Other HMAs

End-Use Markets

Packaging



Non-Rigid Bonding



Woodworking



Other Applications

The report profiles 103 companies including many key and niche players such as:

3M ( USA )

( ) Adhesive Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Alfa International Corporation ( USA )

) American Chemical, Inc. ( USA )

) Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) Avery Dennison Corporation ( USA )

) Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited (UK)

Bostik, Inc. ( USA )

) Capital Adhesives & Packaging Corp. ( USA )

) Costchem srl ( Italy )

) Daubert Chemical Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Dow Corning Corporation ( USA )

) Evans Adhesive Corporation, Ltd. ( USA )

) H.B. Fuller Company ( USA )

) Henkel AG & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) Jowat SE ( Germany )

) LORD Corporation ( USA )

) Sika AG ( Switzerland )

) Tex Year Industries, Inc. ( Taiwan )

) Toyobo Co., Ltd ( Japan )

) Worthen Industries, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Adhesive

A Rudimentary Industry Roundup

North America, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Surging Usage of Hot Melt Adhesives

The Marketplace & The Players

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Implications for Hot Melt Adhesives Market

Urbanization

A Mega Growth Driver

Current and Future Analysis



2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS AND ISSUES

Cost Effectiveness

Major Factor Driving Growth

Low VOC Nature of Hot Melt Adhesives

A Major Draw

EVA Hot Melt Adhesives

The Most Popular Product Segment

Use of PMRs in Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Styrenic Block Copolymer based HMA

Another Major Product Category

Polyolefin-Based Adhesives

The Fastest Growing Product Segment

Polyurethane HMAs: Market Laden with Tremendous Potential for Growth

PURHMs Evolve as a Solution to Textile Laminators

Packaging: The Largest Market for Hot Melt Adhesives

Key Packaging Applications & Benefits of HMAs

Non-Rigid Bonding in Non-Woven/Disposables Adds Significant Growth Prospects for HMAs

Diverse End-Use Markets

A Major Plus for Hot Melt Adhesives

Rising Demand for Quality Footwear to Benefit the HMAs Market

Product Developments & Technology Innovations

The Way to Go

Hot Melt Adhesives from Biodegradable Resources

A New Lactide Caprolactone Copolymer Developed for HMA

Low Viscosity & High Efficiency Radial Polymers

Developing Regions to Perk Up Global Hot Melt Adhesives Demand

Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for Hot Melt Adhesives in Developing Countries

Manufacturing of Adhesives too Shift to Low Cost Destinations

Growing Consumer Shipments & Transportation of Goods Fuel Demand

Key Issues

Volatility in Availability and Pricing of Raw Materials

Expensive Repairing Costs

Char in Hot-Melt Adhesives

A Major Issue

Other Limitations of Hot Melt Adhesives



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Definition and Differentiation

Temperature: Most Significant Aspect in Hot Melt Adhesives

Hot Melt Adhesives Classified by Base Raw-Material

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Based HMAs

Polyolefin based HMAs Adhesives

Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO) based HMAs

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Thermoplastic Rubber based Adhesives (Styrene Block Copolymers)

Polyurethane based Adhesives

Polyamide based Adhesives

Saturated Polyester based Adhesives

Other Major Hot Melt Types Classified by Base Raw Material

Bitumen based Adhesives

Epoxy Adhesives

Polyisobutylene based Adhesives

Polyvinyl Acetal based Adhesives

Polyvinyl Acetate based Adhesives

Polyvinyl Chloride based Adhesives

Basic Ingredients

Polymers

Plasticizers

Tackifying Resins

Antioxidants

Waxes

Physical and Chemical Characteristics of HMA

Viscosity

Oxidative Tendency

180 Peel Adhesion and Peel Adhesion Failure Temperature

Shear Adhesion Failure Temperature

Loop Tack Level

Softening Point (flow temperature)

Tensile Force

Elongation-at-Break

Yield Point

Young's Modulus

Flexibility

Toughness

Thermal Stability

VOC Emissions

Forms of Hot Melt Adhesives

Dispensing Systems and Applicator Systems

Industries and End-Use Applications

Packaging

Tapes and Labels

Lamination

Non-Rigid Bonding

Bookbinding

Footwear

Non-woven/Hygiene

Woodworking

Other Applications

Automotive

Product Assembly

Textiles

Graphic Arts

Construction

Hot Melt Adhesive End-Uses by Polymer Type

Competitive Advantages

Limitations



4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Lecta Launches Adestor HM300 Hot-Melt Adhesive

Avery Dennison to Unveil Advanced Adhesives Portfolio

Lubrizol to Showcase Thermoplastic Polyurethane Product Portfolio

Bostik Rolls Out Brilliance High-Performance Olefin Elastic Attachment Adhesive

Mactac to Introduce All-Temperature Hot Melt Adhesive

ExxonMobil Chemical Introduces New Grades of Low Viscosity Vistamaxx Performance Polymers

Jowat Develops New Unfilled PUR Hot Melt Adhesive

Valongo to Introduce Kmelt Hot-Melt Adhesives

Eastman Chemical Rolls Out Aerafin Polymer

Lubrizol Introduces New High-Heat Solution for Hot Melt Adhesives

Corbion & Perstorp Jointly Launch Lactide Caprolactone Co- Polymer for Hot Melt Adhesives

Dow Corning to Showcase New Silicone HMA at SID Display Week

Arkema to Unveil a New Platamid Hotmelt Adhesive Grade

Eastman Introduces Aerafin Polymer for Hot Melt Adhesives

Tetra Pak Introduces a New Range of Lubricants & Hot-Melt Adhesives

Dow Corning Launches New Dow Corning EA-4600 Hot Melt RTV Black Adhesive



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

H.B. Fuller Company to Purchase Adecol Ind. Qumica, Limitada

Soudal Acquires Mitol

H.B. Fuller Takes Over Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives

Collano, nolax and Emerell Combines Hot Melt Activities to Form artimelt

H B Fuller to Acquire Advanced Adhesives

Henkel Signs Agreement to Acquire Novamelt GmbH



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 103 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 127)

The United States (48)

(48) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (8)

(8) Europe (53)

(53) France (9)

(9)

Germany (9)

(9)

The United Kingdom (10)

(10)

Italy (9)

(9)

Spain (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (13)

(13) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)

(Excluding Japan) (16) Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jfgvpj/global_hot_melt?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716