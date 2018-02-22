

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unit Corp. (UNT) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $11.30 million, or $0.22 per share. This was down from $12.21 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.5% to $204.85 million. This was up from $174.28 million last year.



Unit Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $11.30 Mln. vs. $12.21 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.22 vs. $0.23 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q4): $204.85 Mln vs. $174.28 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.5%



