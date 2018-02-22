

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Welltower Inc. (HCN) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $380.28 million, or $0.48 per share. This was down from $401.54 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.10 billion. This was up from $1.08 billion last year.



Welltower Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $380.28 Mln. vs. $401.54 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.48 vs. $1.02 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -52.9% -Revenue (Q4): $1.10 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.9%



