

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $11.9 million, or $0.84 per share. This was up from $9.8 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.9 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 59.7% to $161.0 million. This was up from $100.84 million last year.



LendingTree, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $11.9 Mln. vs. $9.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.84 vs. $0.77 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.9 -Revenue (Q4): $161.0 Mln vs. $100.84 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 59.7%



